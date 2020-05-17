Fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) have been waiting patiently for news about the Star-Lord team, but amid or that rumors were possible, director James Gunn denied filming date for ‘Guardians of the Galaxy vol .3’.

In early 2020, the filmmaker revealed that he had already started working on the script for the next installment. and revealed some fun information about the long-awaited movie on social media.

Although Gunn appears to have gone a long way in the writing process, there is still no official news as to when space heroes will return to the big screen.

A recent publication of the Alliance of the Film and Television Industry (FTIA) recovered by various means assured that the filming of the film would start on February 21, 2021.

That together with the creation of an Instagram account, unofficial from Marvel, which was called @ theguardiansofgalaxyvol3 in which mention was also made to that date.

In fact, it’s currently unclear when the movie will start filming, As Gunn denied on Instagram the rumors that production will begin in February.

James Gunn denied filming date for ‘Guardians of the Galaxy vol.3’ quoting the account and saying “this is not and has never been true.”

It is not the first time that Gunn has had to discredit filming rumors.. Despite the fact that worldwide movie production has been temporarily halted due to the coronavirus pandemic, there are multiple rumors about the date that Marvel productions will start.

Even before productions were forced to roll back, ‘Guardians of the Galaxy vol.3’ was far from being produced due to Gunn’s previous commitments to ‘The Suicide Squad’, that coupled with the fact that the Marvel movie No release date yet.