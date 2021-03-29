James Gunn defends Zack Snyder fans and says it is unfair to judge everyone by a few – Tomatazos

Warner Bros. has had to face angry fans for almost four years, first with Suicide Squad – 25% and then with Justice League – 41%, as both films were manipulated by the studio prior to their release resulting in two films that were completely different from what their directors had planned. And although the filmmakers did not speak at that time, it was their followers who began strong campaigns to recover the original cut of each director.

Who did it was Zack Snyder, who recently premiered Zack Snyder’s Justice League – 82% and the result was completely different from the first delivery and even better than many expected; but his fans would not stop there, seeing that his movement to recover the Snyder Cut worked now they are fighting to recover the Cinematic Universe that the filmmaker had planned. David Ayer, for his part, did not have the same luck, as Warner has remained tough by not wanting to release his original cut.

While the filmmaker does not lose hope, the sequel / reboot directed by James Gunn is about to be released this year and has already released its first official trailer in which, it is worth mentioning, its style is quite noticeable. Although the advance has been promising, the fans of the aforementioned directors have shown their dissatisfaction by ensuring that The Suicide Squad will be nothing more than a version with other Guardians of the Galaxy characters – 91%.

Although Ayer previously said that he had no problem with what James Gunn to give continuity to the story and that it was even his time to shine, the director of Crawling Creatures – 86% have had to deal with the issue in the last few days. Yesterday afternoon, while answering questions from his followers about his next film, they sent him a video showing the discontent and harsh criticism of his film by Snyder fans.

James had a fairly forceful response assuring that he understood the point of several of them, but he would not agree to judge everyone by the attitude of a few, and he is not in favor of the idea that there is a conflict between Marvel fans. and DC. Also, he said he understood that they want more Snyder superhero movies.

It would be better if you Snyder fans don’t bombard this movie with bad reviews.

I see these articles attacking Snyder fans but by far the vast majority of them yesterday were very supportive – they just simultaneously also want to see more of Zack’s DC films. I’m not sure it’s fair to attack all of them for the actions of a few. – James Gunn (@JamesGunn) March 27, 2021

Although several users have attacked Gunn, he has understood that in some way that is the price of being part of large franchises. Outside of that, the director is still working for both DC and Marvel; while it has started promoting The Suicide Squad For its premiere in August, he’s already working on a spin-off series about Peacemaker with John Cena and is expected to begin filming Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 by the end of the year.