James Gunn confirms that Marvel series prior to WandaVision are not canon – .

In the midst of endless Marvel content that has captured the public’s attention from comics, animated series, live action and the same films, one of the most common topics of conversation and debate is about what is and what is not canon. Now that Disney and Marvel Studios have in their hands an entire cinematographic universe with direct connections between characters and stories, there are still films that are not part of it.

Subscribe here to Disney Plus

Examples of this are the films Hulk – 61%, by Ang Lee, and Hulk: The Incredible Man – 67%, by Louis Leterrier, or even all the previous films that have been made about Spider-Man; this mainly because the characters belong to another film company. But what about the series that came to Netflix as Daredevil – 76% or Jessica Jones – 69%? Although it has been said several times that they have no relation to the MCU, fans continue to have discussions about it.

One of the main arguments, and that are quite logical, is that those series have characters that we have already seen in other films such as The Avengers – 92% or Captain America: The First Avenger – 79%, such is the case of Agent Carter – 80% and Agents of SHIELD – 100%. Who has now been involved in this type of debate was James Gunn, who is not only a huge fan of superheroes, but has directed two MCU films: Guardians of the Galaxy – 91% and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 – 82%.

Keep reading: Black Widow Comics To Read Before The Movie Is Released

It all started with a couple of tweets that the filmmaker decided to respond to as usual. The conversation started by talking about the actors, including him as the director, who have gone from the Marvel Cinematic Universe to the DC Extended Universe without any problem and vice versa. Gunn made a list in which he mentions Michael Keaton, his brother Sean Gunn, Sylvester Stallone, Idris Elba, Laurence Fishburne, JK Simmons, Taika Waititi among many others.

Although the director clarified that he was only talking about the MCU and the DCEU, someone tried to include John Glover on that list, who after his unforgettable role in the series of Smallville highlighted a participation in Agent Carter and then appeared in Shazam! – 88%. That’s when Gunn chimed in to point out that all Marvel series leading up to WandaVision – 95% are not part of the canon. It was then that a wave of comments came about whether that series, as well as Agents of SHIELD, they are part of the MCU because of their protagonists. But James explained that there was never a coordination between those television stories with the movies, as they now work. WandaVision, Falcon and the Winter Soldier – 97%, and Loki – 96%.

Agent Carter and AOS are [del] MCU. / According to whom?

According to whom? – James Gunn (@JamesGunn) July 2, 2021

That is wrong. There was never any coordination between the old TV stuff and the cinematic side of Marvel, like [sí ocurre] now that they are all under the grasp of Marvel Studios.

That’s incorrect. There was never any coordination between the earlier TV stuff & the cinematic side of Marvel like there is now that they’re all under the purview of Marvel Studios. – James Gunn (@JamesGunn) July 2, 2021

Continue with: Kevin Feige is angry at Alfred Molina for revealing spoilers for Spider-Man: No Way Home

This is undoubtedly going to be a topic of debate for fans for a long time. In the meantime, James Gunn is preparing to release The Suicide Squad with DC Films and Warner Bros. and then return to Marvel Studios with Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 and other pending projects with the company.

Finally, the series starring Tom Hiddleston has been playing with the theme of multiverses, which will take place in upcoming feature films such as Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. On the other hand, Spider-Man: No Way Home will begin to bring in other characters from the previous Spider-Man films that get a direct connection to the Sony movies.