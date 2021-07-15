James Gunn comes out in favor of trans rights on Non-Binary Visibility Day

The rights of the LGBT community have taken on a fundamental importance in recent years. Several decades ago they were a marginalized, condemned and abused group, without the opportunity to appear in film and television with full freedom; their stories were not heard and the powerful in the industry pushed them aside due to dominant conservative positions. But times have changed and Hollywood opened its doors to many narratives starring LGBT people, including transgender people. The trans presence is becoming stronger on the screen and there are not a few celebrities who speak out in favor of their rights, James Gunn is one of them and declared it yesterday, July 14, on Non-Binary Visibility Day.

Gunn He is more than known for his appearances at Marvel Studios as the director of Guardians of the Galaxy – 91% and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 – 82%; Very soon he will begin filming the third installment and in just a few weeks he will release The Suicide Squad, one of the following DC films that will seek to solve the mistakes made by Suicide Squad – 25% in 2016. From time to time, the filmmaker looks for be close to your fans through question and answer sessions on social media; During the most recent one, one of his followers published “answer if you are in favor of trans rights”, to which he replied “a lot”.

Very much so. – James Gunn (@JamesGunn) July 14, 2021

Diversity has been very present in recent years and can be easily noticed in Hollywood series and movies. For a long time, the United States chose to ignore the fact that its population is made up of people from all over the world, with different backgrounds and orientations. But it has left that time behind and now millions of people can achieve the visibility that in very rare occasions they had in previous decades.

The next movie from James Gunn it’s The Suicide Squad. According to official sources, it will hit theaters and on the HBO Max platform on August 6. The film finished its filming before the pandemic, so it did not suffer the consequences that other films did, its date remained intact. A big event is coming up for the DCEU and fans are eager, especially with the recent posts of the first reactions, which heralds it as the best movie in the series. Will it be able to beat other hit DC Films titles in the next few weeks?

The Suicide Squad promises to be a very different tape than Suicide Squad. DCEU movies don’t have the best of reputations, but we know that James Gunn managed to turn the Guardians of the Galaxy into beloved superheroes and can do the same with villains and antiheroes in this project. We hope that the franchise manages to find the balance between quality and good fortune, the followers of these characters deserve to have a saga as unforgettable as those already known. On the other hand, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 will hit theaters on May 5, 2023, so we will have to wait a long time to see the characters again.

James Gunn continues to show that his is comic-based cinema. The first brief critiques of The Suicide Squad They are already turning social networks around and could ensure several years of permanence in the business for the filmmaker, who is currently going through an excellent time in his life. From a low-budget director to one of the most beloved in Hollywood, James continues to make his way with success only seen in his future.

