James Gunn chose all the characters from ‘The Suicide Squad’

Of everything that will contain ‘The Suicide Squad’, the new James Gunn, one of the most interesting aspects is undoubtedly the many and varied characters. The highly anticipated film features a wide variety of well-known and deeply obscure DC characters, something that makes the film a little different from anything DC has brought to the big screen to date. And while sometimes when it comes to making great blockbuster comic book movies, there are studio directives on which characters should or shouldn’t be used, it seems Gunn had full control over who he brought into things. The producer Peter safran He declared that the director chose all the characters himself.

“One hundred percent James,” Safran said when asked whose decision to use some darker characters had been. “There was no plan before James. There were other writers who had worked on various ‘Suicide Squad’ scripts over the years, but there wasn’t … This was starting from scratch, starting from scratch. plan until James said, “That’s a movie I want to do.” And then all the characters that he cast were just characters that he was a fan of and wanted to play with. “

The producer also commented: “I think in typical James fashion he chooses darker characters. The Guardians of the Galaxy were relatively dark characters too, but he liked the idea of ​​being able to take these characters and mix them how he really wanted, or with the Characteristics that I really wanted to play with. And they are great characters to whom he brings tremendous humanity, heart and humor, to characters that most audiences will know very little about. “

Warner Bros.

While Safran made the comparison to Guardians of the Galaxy regarding Gunn’s choice of dark characters, Gunn himself explained that ‘The Squad …’ is something completely different, but he did talk about simply falling in love with certain characters. and what he could do with them in history.

“Basically DC came in and said, ‘Hey, what do you want to do? Something?’ And at first, honestly, I didn’t think it was going to be ‘Suicide Squad,’ but I was toying with some different ideas of some different DC properties and this was the one that just took off, “stated the director. “I fell in love with this particular story that we are telling right now. And I fell in love with some of the characters and the way that we could do it. It’s not a superhero movie, obviously it’s a supervillain movie, but you can tell a movie like this in a completely different way. And in many ways. Like when I went in to do ‘Guardians’ and I was able to do a space tape in a different way, this is my way of doing a war movie in a completely different way. “

He continued: “And I thought it was something I could do. And it surprised people by giving them something different than what they expected, like we did with ‘Guardians’. The public saw that trailer for the first time with these strange characters in prison and what was going on with them, to be able to do something like that again, when people might be expecting something like ‘Guardians.’ They might be expecting it to be like the first ‘Suicide Squad’, or whatever, but it’s not like any of those things”.

But fans are already aware that they shouldn’t get too fond of any of the characters. Gunn has made it pretty clear that anyone can die in the plot.

The movie hits theaters next August 6.

Warner Bros.

