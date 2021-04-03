James Gunn celebrated the Suicide Squad trailer record by revealing which character excites him the most

A little less than a week ago the first trailer for The Suicide Squad was released. As it is an R rated movie, the trailer that was released was Red Band. What does this mean? Basically the same as the classification. All films that are intended for an adult audience have a trailer with the warning of the explicit content that will be seen in it, and, in general, in the film. The one that was released from this movie made it very clear why it is not suitable for children. Perhaps the person who best embodied this detail was King Shark and the way he butchered and devoured humans. Thanks to the combination of cuteness and animal brutality that he embodies, this character became viral and an internet sensation.

We had known for a while that the film was going to be worthy of an R. Joel Kinnaman: he had already mentioned that there would be gore used in a humorous sense, as we saw in the trailer, and also something that we have not seen yet: his appearance sexually perverted. Here’s what the actor who plays Rick Flag again had to say:

Suicide Squad It’s really going to be one of those movies that gets better with collective experience, because I think it’s that kind of movie. Although it’s going to be shown on HBO Max, I hope as many people as possible will go to see it in theaters, I think they will have a much better experience. It’s going to be a lot of fun, a lot of gore. I think there will be many moments when everything is elevated if you see it together with a large group of people, laughing together as a group. It feels good. It’s a hard R. There’s really a lot of gore, but in a comical way and it’s sexually kinky too.

James Gunn has revealed that the Red Band Trailer broke a record in that area (for adult movie trailers, not sexually perverted tapes). This is how he let it be known on Twitter where he celebrated the achievement and thanked everyone who contributed to achieving it:

I just found out that the Red Band Trailer The Suicide Squad broke the record for the most viewed trailer of its kind in a week with 150 million views worldwide. I am incredibly grateful to everyone for making this happen. Thanks!

To this message he added an unexpected revelation. He mentioned all the characters who die because let’s see, but he highlighted among them one that is going to be unexpected:

I can’t wait for you to see Harley in all her insane glory and the intense acting power of Idris Elba and the madness of King Shark, Weasel and Starro… but maybe I’m more excited to introduce the world to the magic of Daniela melchior like Ratcatcher 2.

I can’t wait for you to see Harley in her full insane glory & @ IdrisElba’s intense star power & the madness of King Shark, Weasel & Starro … but I’m maybe most excited about introducing the magic of @MelchiorDaniela as Ratcatcher 2 to the world. https://t.co/fa2Sy4h0DM – James Gunn (@JamesGunn) April 2, 2021

The latter may be a reference to the fact that this will be Melchior’s first English-language film. This Portuguese actress has so far only appeared in films from her native country. For his part, it is interesting that his character is called Ratcatcher 2. Ratcatcher is a Batman villain with the ability to control rats and uses cyanide gases to manipulate things. He is not one of the dark knight’s most iconic villains. That is something that we are all clear about. The 2 is the funny thing. It is speculated that she could be the daughter of this character, be related in some other way or perhaps the reason is all a plot twist. What we know is that in the trailer he could be seen with, and without, the characteristic gas mask of this character.

