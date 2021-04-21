James Gunn celebrated the birthday of the creator of the Suicide Squad with a photo of the set – Tomatazos

While the Suicide Squad was created by Robert Kanigher and Ross Andru, the team as we know it today was created by John Ostrander. He was the one who incorporated the concept that they were a group of supervillains who are sent on all kinds of dangerous missions under the promise of seeing their sentence reduced. This author wrote comics about this group of villains from 1987 to 1992 and returned from 2007 to 2008. It is no secret that James Gunn has been inspired by his eighties and nineties comics for The Suicide Squad.

Subscribe here to Disney Plus

The director revealed it in February when a fan asked him what his biggest influence on the film was and if there would be any cameos worth mentioning. The filmmaker did not hesitate to mention the writer and said that he will appear in the film playing Dr. Fitzgibbon:

James, would you say the Ostrander comics are the biggest influence on your version? Any cameo you can tell us about? Thanks.

Without a doubt, John Ostrander’s Suicide Squad is my biggest influence on this film (along with Twelve to the Gallows – 91%, by Robert Aldrich). John is a good actor too. He plays Dr. Fitzgibbon in the film. We had a large poster of this in our production office during filming.

Without a doubt, John Ostrander’s Suicide Squad is the biggest influence on the film (along with Aldrich’s The Dirty Dozen). John’s a good actor too, playing Dr. Fitzgibbon in the movie. We had a huge poster of this in our production office while shooting. https://t.co/8xDRcHlHDY pic.twitter.com/t7rov5oTD2 – James Gunn (@JamesGunn) February 13, 2021

Also read:

Here it should be mentioned that in all the movies of Gunn there is a character named Fitzgibbon in honor of his personal friend Larry Fitzgibbon. For those who do not remember this is the name of the doctor who treats Meredith Quill in Guardians of the Galaxy – 91%. This time he killed two birds with one stone as he pays homage to his friend and the writer he admires.

On Tuesday, April 20, this comic book writer turned 72, so Gunn did not miss the opportunity to celebrate us and show us on Instagram a photo with him on set:

Happy Birthday to John ostrander, the creator of the Suicide Squad, the founder and foundation of our movie. Here we are on set while filming his role as Dr. Fitzgibbon.

It is undoubtedly a good gesture that fans of this group of supervillains will appreciate. Without a doubt, the imprint of this author is evident in what we have seen in the trailer. A good example is Rick Flag’s suit that immediately refers us to the one he is wearing in the first volume of the series of Ostrander.

If someone wants to have more information about the plot than can be seen in the advances that have come out so far, here is the official synopsis, in it you can also notice the mark of the honored writer on his birthday:

Welcome to hell also known as Belle Reve, the prison with the highest mortality in the US of A. In which the worst supervillains are imprisoned and would do anything to get out. Even joining the super-secret and super-turbid Task Force X. Today’s do-or-die mission? Assemble a collection of convicts, including Bloodsport, Peacemaker, Captain Boomerang, Ratchatcher 2, Savant, King Shark, Blackguard, Javelin, and everyone’s favorite psycho, Harley Quinn. Then weapons to the teeth and throw them (literally) on the remote and enemy-filled island called Corto Maltese. Traveling through a jungle filled with militant adversaries and guerrilla forces on every corner, the Squad are on a search and destroy mission with only Colonel Rick Flag on the ground to make them behave … and Amanda Waller’s government technicians on their heard, tracking every movement. As always, one wrong move and they’re dead (whether at the hands of their opponents, a teammate, or Waller herself). If someone is running bets, the smartest thing to do is put your money against them. In all of them.

Do not miss: Zack Snyder reveals what Steppenwolf’s betrayal of Darkseid consisted of