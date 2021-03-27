James Gunn announces date for the Suicide Squad trailer and publishes impressive poster – Tomatazos

The Suicide Squad is one of the most anticipated films in the DCEU and with good reason. Warner Bros. granted James Gunn the direction of the film, one of the star men of Marvel Studios thanks to his work on the franchise of Guardians of the Galaxy. Now that he’s close to showing his work with DC Comics characters, James He is determined to deliver the best and defend the work. Through social networks, the filmmaker confirms the date of the expected first trailer, material that will surely turn the world around

In summer 2018 James Gunn He was fired from Marvel Studios and Disney over a scandal involving a series of old tweets. Warner Bros. saw his opportunity right there ahead and did not delay in approaching the director to offer him the project of The Suicide Squad, a movie with aspirations to fix Suicide Squad’s abundant problems – 25%. Of course James he accepted and got involved in the development of the script and the subsequent recordings. The film will feature an upscale cast, adding some of the stars already seen in the first movie and some new ones. Now fans are just a few hours away from enjoying the first trailer for the film.

Morning. Trailer. I see you there.

Tomorrow. Trailer. See you there. #TheSuicideSquad 🤯 pic.twitter.com/fYUemH181B – James Gunn (@JamesGunn) March 25, 2021

I will leave this here. Did I mention that a trailer will arrive tomorrow?

We now know that the first trailer for The Suicide Squad it will arrive tomorrow on all social networks. Warner Bros. does not want to waste its hot streak and will continue to inject more DC products into fans, this time with a movie highly anticipated by the fandom. Let us remember that the 2016 film directed by David Ayer failed to satisfy the masses and that the director himself was very interested in offering the world a version more attached to his vision (he assures that Warner made terrible edits, which resulted in bad reception that we all saw a few years ago).

Is it possible that The Suicide Squad redeems its predecessor? James Gunn did an excellent job with the superheroes of Guardians of the GalaxyThat’s why fans of the genre have full confidence in the director and his ideas. Through filtered images of the social recordings months ago, we were able to notice that the characters drawn by James They are very close to the versions of the comics, a detail that enchanted the public and generated good reviews among the most studious of the subject. We will soon find out if the adventure in general is up to the task.

In addition to Margot Robbie as the always necessary Harley Quinn, in the cast of The Suicide Squad we will also find John Cena, Jai Courtney, Joaquín Cosio, Taika Waititi, Alicia braga, Viola Davis, Idris Elba, among many others. James Gunn and Warner Bros. put an insane cast in production, and that will bring them huge profits when it hits the HBO Max platform.

The DC Extended Universe continues to make its way into the Hollywood industry. Recent days have been great thanks to Zack Snyder’s Justice League – 82%, a film that managed to capture the attention of the whole world and reignited the flame regarding the director’s vision. Just this afternoon, social networks were filled with the hashtag #RestoreTheSnyderVerse and the movement continues in global trends; at the moment, the publications are very close to reaching one million. Will Warner Bros. listen to the fans or has it dismissed Snyder forever?

