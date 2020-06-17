According to Deadline, a year after RT Features acquired the project, the movie directed by James Gray, ‘Armageddon Time’ have a cast of protagonists consisting of Robert De Niro (‘Joker’), Oscar Isaac (‘Dune’), Anne Hathaway (‘The Hustle’) and Donald Sutherland (‘Trust’). All of them will accompany Cate Blanchett, previously confirmed.

The director of films like ‘Z, the lost city’ and ‘Ad Astra’ write and direct this film freely based on his childhood memories. A story about coming of age that explores friendship and loyalty in the historical context of Ronald Reagan’s presidential election. The film will begin filming in New York once the pandemic allows it, in a project that seems to deviate from the style of the director’s latest films.

« Every movie you make is different, but I’m trying to do something totally opposite to the movie that I just directed, » Gray said. « I am eager to do something that relates to people, human emotions, and interactions between people, and I want it to be full of warmth and tenderness. In a sense, yes, it is about my childhood, but an illustration of love Really familiar at all levels. I think most people do it the best they can. They do it in difficult circumstances and in a way that’s a beautiful and very moving thing for me. «

The film, which will be presented at the next virtual market in Cannes, will be produced by Rodrigo Teixeira of RT Features and will be executive produced by Loureno Sant’Anna and Rodrigo Gutierrez.