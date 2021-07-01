James Franco will pay almost 44 thousand pesos for inappropriate sexual conduct – Las Noticias de Chihuahua – Intrelíneas

After complaints of inappropriate sexual conduct by several of his students from his film school ‘Studio 4 Film School’. Actor James Franco reached a monetary agreement to close the lawsuit.

According to the site ‘The Hollywood Reporter’, James Franco will pay almost 44 billion pesos to settle the lawsuit before it reached court.

The agreement between James Franco and his students took place in less than a year

This settlement between James Franco and the plaintiffs will be presented to a Los Angeles judge for approval.

The monetary settlement comes less than a year after two of James Franco’s former students sued the actor.

Students Sarah Tither-Kaplan and Toni Gaal alleged that several of James Franco’s students were victims of fraud.

In 2018, Tither-Kaplan was one of five women mentioned in a ‘Los Angeles Times’ post detailing allegations of James Franco’s inappropriate behavior.

According to ‘The Hollywood Reporter’, Tither-Kaplan will receive more than 13 million pesos, while Toni Gaala 4 million 460 thousand pesos.

Unclaimed money will be donated to the National Center for Women’s Law.

James Franco founded his film school ‘Studio 4 Film School’ in 2014

James Franco also agreed to “non-financial” terms for the individual plaintiffs, the details of which have not been released.

The lawsuit against James Franco also names the producer Rabbit Bandini, and its partners, including Vince Jolivette and Jay Davis.

James Franco was awarded a class action lawsuit for allegedly pressuring his former film students to perform increasingly explicit sex scenes in front of the camera.

In 2014, James Franco opened his acting and film school, but it was closed after this lawsuit.

“While the Defendants continue to deny the allegations in the Lawsuit, they acknowledge that the Plaintiffs have raised important issues,” the statement by both parties said.

“Everyone agrees on the need to ensure that no one in the entertainment industry, regardless of race, religion, disability, ethnic origin, origin, gender or sexual orientation, faces discrimination, harassment or prejudice of any kind”, concludes the statement .

Source: SDP