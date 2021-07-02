James Franco to pay $ 2.2 million to close his sexual abuse case

Two acting students brought charges against the actor. James Franco will have to pay a millionaire sum to get rid of the judicial problem.

James Franco will have to pay a sum of 2.235 million dollars to close his case for sexual abuse.

The complaint was made by two acting students in October 2020. The students reported that the actor forced them to act out increasingly explicit scenes in front of the camera.

The #MeToo has exposed countless bad behaviors in Hollywood. In this context, the case became a putative class action lawsuit.

The complaint alleged that those who were instructed by Franco at Studio 4 Film School in New York and Los Angeles were victims of fraud.

The deal awaits the judge’s approval in Los Angeles.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the actor also accepted “non-economic” terms, although there are still no precise details of that section.

The settlement will require the plaintiffs to disclose the claims and the other students to drop the fraud claims against the star actor.

Those who are members of the class would have a couple of months to opt out. The money that is not claimed will go to the National Center for Women’s Rights.

As part of the settlement, the parties also agreed to a statement that reads in part: “While the defendants continue to deny the allegations in the lawsuit, they acknowledge that the plaintiffs have raised important issues; and all parties strongly believe that now is a critical time to focus on addressing the abuse of women in Hollywood. ”

And he continues: “Everyone agrees on the need to ensure that no one in the entertainment industry, regardless of race, religion, disability, ethnic origin, origin, gender or sexual orientation, faces discrimination, harassment or prejudice of any kind.”

