BOGOTÁ (AP) – The James Rodríguez Foundation began the weekend with the distribution of humanitarian aid in the town where the Colombian soccer player grew up, to face the coronavirus pandemic.

Among the aid provided by the Fundación Colombia Somos Todos there are hospital supplies and 150 food packages.

“The idea is to give a hand, a help,” said the foundation on Saturday, guided by family members of the footballer.

The aid was distributed in Ibagué, capital of the department of Tolima. The medical supplies were destined for the Federico Lleras Hospital, the most important in the town.

In addition, the foundation donated 2,400 cans of tuna and 680 pounds (308 kilograms) to the Red Cross, which will be delivered to poor people in Bogotá.

James, a Real Madrid player, remains in Spain, in the midst of the quarantine that has confined a large part of the population.

Another Colombian soccer player who works in Spain, Carlos Bacca, also participates in aid initiatives.

Bacca and his club Villarreal offer 200 lunches a day to the team’s stadium to people without resources. The footballer has extended aid to Barranquilla, the capital of the Atlántico department, and Puerto Colombia, the town where he was born.