James Duckworth breaks the odds by beating Salvatore Caruso in the sixty-fourth finals of Roland-Garros

06/01/2021

On at 17:00 CEST

James duckworth, Australian, number 101 in the ATP, surprised by winning in three hours and twenty-nine minutes by 6-4, 3-6, 7 (7) -6 (4) and 6-2 to the italian player Salvatore caruso, number 82 of the ATP, in the sixty-fourth round of Roland-Garros. With this result, the tennis player manages to qualify for the 30th final of Roland-Garros.

During the game, the Australian tennis player managed to break his opponent’s serve 5 times, obtained a 64% first serve, committed 8 double faults, winning 61% of the service points. As for Caruso, he managed to break his rival’s serve 4 times, achieved a 64% effectiveness, made 4 double faults and won 61% of his service points.

The Australian player will face the Lithuanian player in the final 30s of the competition Ricardas Berankis, number 93.

The celebration of the tournament パ リ (French Open Indiv. Masc.) takes place from May 24 to June 13 on exterior clay. During this competition a total of 238 tennis players face each other and the final phase is made up of a total of 128 among those who qualify directly, those who have managed to win in the previous rounds of the tournament and the invited players.