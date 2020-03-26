James Corden will make a special Homefest featuring various artists from home | Instagram

English comedian and television presenter James Corden has excited millions of people with the special he is preparing for everyone, so he will have a time of entertainment and music in these gray days.

It was through his official account Twitter James Corden announced that he is planning a special on The Late Show to be titled “Homefest“in which different artists will perform live from their homes.

Monday. Join us for #Homefest @billieeilish and @finneas sing in their living room. @BTS_twt act from home in South Korea. @ Johnlegend at home in LA. @ DUALIPA with a new intimate performance. @AndreaBocelli from Tuscany. David Blaine, Will Ferrell and many more @CBS 10pm, “James wrote in his post.

Some of the artists who are already confirmed are BTS, Billie Eilish, Finneas O’Connell, Andrea Bocelli, David Blaine, Dua Lipa, John Legend, Will Ferrell, but there will undoubtedly be many more to join this amazing special.

As expected this great announcement is already trend on social media, so everyone has gone crazy and are looking forward to the big day to see everyone together in one broadcast.

In the official account of Instagram The program also shared the announcement and with just a few hours of its publication it has more than 75 thousand likes and endless comments, added that what is raised will be donated.

With all the artists and guests safe at home, and James in his garage, we will raise money for charities and hopefully lift our spirits in the process, “he wrote in the post.

This special will take place next Monday, March 30 at 10:00 p.m. through the CBS network.

This is how the comedian will take advantage of encourage to all the people who watch your show that follow the recommendations assigned by the government and health organizers to prevent more infections.

This is definitely a great news for all music lovers, looking for an original and new form of entertainment at home during this quarantine.

