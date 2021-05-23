James Corden Hosting ‘Friends’ Reunion Gets Twitter Backlash

As you probably noticed due to the internet being in a near-constant state of I’LL BE THERE FOR YOU for the past 24 hours, Friends is making its triumphant return! By which I mean the whole gang is getting back together for a reunion special on HBO Max that appears to be hosted by James Corden. And while the general vibe towards the reunion = yes plz, the general vibe towards James hosting = no ty.

The Late Late Show host and Cats star actually joins a bunch of other famous people (some of whom were on Friends and some of whom are fans), including:

David BeckhamJustin BieberBTS Cindy CrawfordCara DelevingneLady GagaElliott GouldKit HaringtonLarry HankinMindy KalingThomas LennonChristina PicklesTom Selleck James Michael TylerMaggie Wheeler Reese Witherspoon Malala Yousafzai

I mean, honestly this is an amazing list (MALALA ?! TOM?!? GAGA?!?) But people have thoughts and feelings — mostly about poor James, bless.

Listen, I will take my Friends reunion any way I can get it, thank you very much. Speaking of, it’s going down on May 27, 2021 over on HBO Max so guess it’s time to beg someone for their login.

Also, in a cute teaser, the cast speculated about what their characters would be up to today in a new People cover story, and Jennifer Aniston said she thinks Rachel would have “started a clothing line” and be living on the Upper East Side, While Courteney Cox said Monica “would be doing something competitively with other mothers and trying to outdo them whether it’s the bake sale at school or something.” Meanwhile, Lisa Kudrow thinks Phoebe “is living in Connecticut with Mike and their kids.” Head this way for what the guys think!

