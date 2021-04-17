James Charles and Morphe Part Ways Amid Sexual Misconduct Allegations

The internet personality explained that “a series of misleading stories and false allegations” have transpired, which in turn has “caused many of my long-term partners to receive considerable negative feedback, one of them being Morphe.”

He also explained that his legal team is “taking action against those that have spread misinformation and / or spread false stories.”

“I’ve loved every moment working together,” the social media star shared of his Morphe partnership, “and am beyond grateful for what we’ve created together. That being said, I reached out to them and we have mutually agreed to wind down our James Charles x Morphe collaboration, which is my only project with them. “

The James Charles x Morphe collaboration included eyeshadow palettes and brush sets, which are still available for purchase on the brand’s site at this time.

He concluded, “I am continuing to take time away to learn, grow, and listen, and look forward to coming back one day in the future as a better version of myself.”