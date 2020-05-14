A new image from the impressive set of the James Cameron production reaches Twitter thanks to the account of the film. The cast picture of ‘Avatar 2’ It shows us in action the two new actors who will be part of the long-awaited sequel for which fans have been waiting eleven years until now, but they will have to wait one more to see it premiere in theaters.

Cameron has worked on this movie for years. The adventures of Pandora will now take us under the sea and it is well known that two others are on the way. But the pandemic keeps everyone at home, far from where the magic is being done or so we believed until they uploaded an image where special effects artists continue with post-production.

Kate Winslet and Cliff Curtis are the actors who have teamed up with Zoe Saldana and Sam Worthington, but they’re not the only ones on the way, Michelle Yeoh, Edie Falco, Jemaine Clement and Vin Diesel They will also be part of this family that is only getting bigger and bigger. The new cast photo from ‘Avatar 2’ takes us to a huge tank that was built especially for the movie, full of small spheres that avoid the reflection of special lights in the water.

From the set of the sequels: @ZoeSaldana, Sam Worthington, Kate Winslet, and Cliff Curtis taking a break from underwater performance capture for a quick photo! Fun fact: Much of the performance capture took place in this 900,000 gallon tank, built specifically for the sequels. pic.twitter.com/NSfqoZ6jXJ – Avatar (@officialavatar) May 13, 2020

The ‘Titanic’ star revealed three years ago that her character will be named Ronal and that she will be one of Pandora’s Metkayina, also known as the “Sea People” who are led by Tonowari, the other newcomer Curtis. But no They are alone. Neytiri from Saldana and Jake from Worthington appear in the image.

If everything goes as planned, ‘Avatar 2’ will hit theaters on December 17, 2021, but this will depend on how the current pandemic evolves, however James Cameron already spoke about it.