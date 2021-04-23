James Cameron wishes Marvel the best to save cinema: “I hope we can continue making films like this”

James Cameron longs for healthy competition against the Marvel empire. The director, who does nothing to snatch the historical record that ‘Avengers: Endgame’ had taken from ‘Avatar’ with its re-release in Chinese cinemas, wishes the company all the best. Cameron has made it clear that rivalry is the least when it comes to doing all the best for the film industry, which today suffers the ravages of the crisis that the pandemic has generated. For this reason, everything that is collection at the box office for theaters seems like great news to him, so the more millions Marvel makes with his films, the better for him and for the dark room.

The director of ‘Titanic’ left some very revealing comments like this when he sat down to talk to IndieWire. Seeing the magnificent numbers that Kevin Feige and company generate can only bring you tremendous joy, all because the spectators are encouraged to fill the rooms again: “Everyone places a lot of importance on the box office battle, but the truth is that what we have to focus on is getting back to theaters.. Hopefully we can continue to have movies like that, ‘Endgame’ and ‘Avatar’ and the great Marvel movies and all that, movies that are capable of making a billion or two billion dollars, “he said.

In front of them, they have Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, HBO Max, Disney + and the whole range of streaming platforms that exist today. This business was already eating into the industry before the pandemic, and the pandemic has only made them benefit even more. It is not that I wish the platforms evil, but the first thing is to re-motivate people to regain the joy of going to the cinema to see films of this type: “Let us pray that movie theaters are still there after this pandemic and after this shift towards streaming, not that I have anything against streaming. There are great scripts and great productions, but let’s remember that movie theaters are a sacred experience for all of us. Let’s go back when it’s safe to do so, “he concluded.

Marvel and Disney wish you the same too

And it seems that this relationship is reciprocal, since Marvel and Disney also have the same opinion. In its day, when ‘Endgame’ occupied the throne of the box office relegating ‘Avatar’ and they celebrated it in a statement, the only thing they could say about Cameron and his film was the common goal they shared: “Of course, even with the A decade has passed, the impact of James Cameron’s ‘Avatar’ remains as powerful as ever, and the amazing achievements of both films are continuing proof of the power of films to move people and bring them together in a shared experience. The talented filmmakers behind these worlds have much more in store, and we look forward to the future of both the Marvel Cinematic Universe and Pandora, “said Disney Studios Co-President and Creative Director Alan Horn.