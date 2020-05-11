Is the public still interested in returning to Pandora? The director seems to think so.

Deadline, director It plans to exceed one billion in the cost of producing the second, third, fourth and fifth part. That is, no matter how much he is shooting them simultaneously, he has not reduced the cost as Warner Bros. did filming the two final installments of Harry Potter or how Peter Jackson did with The Lord of the rings and The Hobbit. Cameron began combined production in 2017, and while we don’t know how much longer he will be working on it, he will undoubtedly have spent over ten years in the world of Pandora when he completes the saga. And it is that while Avatar 2 plans to hit theaters in December 2021, the third would be in 2023 only, followed by the fourth in 2025 and the last in 2027. “data-reactid =” 27 “> And now you want to do the same, and to do it has a huge budget. According to Deadline, the director It plans to exceed one billion in the cost of producing the second, third, fourth and fifth part. That is to say, as much as he is shooting them simultaneously, he has not reduced the cost as Warner Bros. did filming the two final installments of Harry Potter or how Peter Jackson did with The Lord of the Rings and The Hobbit. Cameron began combined production in 2017, and while we don’t know how much longer he will be working on it, he will undoubtedly have spent over ten years in the world of Pandora when he completes the saga. And it is that although Avatar 2 plans to hit theaters in December 2021, the third would only do so in 2023, followed by the fourth in 2025 and the last in 2027.

From the set of the sequels: @JimCameron directing the actors before they dive underwater for performance capture.

Fun fact: That layer of white on the water’s surface is comprised of floating balls that prevent lights from interfering with filming underwater. pic.twitter.com/dOBwS6qOXF

– Avatar (@officialavatar) May 6, 2020