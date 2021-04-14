James Cameron was about to fire his writers

Avatar 2 he was about to run out of scriptwriters. James Cameron, its director and creator of the franchise, had to threaten to fire them after ignoring his creative process for the development of the film’s sequels.

He has told it in detail during an interview on the podcast of Marianne williamson, where they delved into the greatest challenges of producing the highest grossing film in history. Recall, he stole the spot from Avengers: Endgame recently after its re-run in China.

Cameron explained that to make Avatar 2, and other sequels, it was important to go back to the beginning, to the first movie and understand why things worked. From there, build a guide for the future of the franchise and thus reinforce what worked and avoid repeating plot elements that did not connect with the audience.

But the creative process was much more difficult than he expected. Especially when it came to setting the pace of creation with his writers, who were far more interested in thinking of new stories than understanding why the original was so successful.

The scriptwriters of ‘Avatar 2’ did not quite understand James Cameron

It was so much the impasse between director and scriptwriters that James Cameron He ended up threatening to fire them if they did not conform to his creative process. In the end, the director wanted to protect the franchise, and the writers literally wanted to do their job.

«When I started writing the sequels [de Avatar] I knew we would make three movies, which ended up being four. I brought together a group of screenwriters and said, “I don’t want to hear any new ideas from anyone until I find out what really worked in the first feature film, what connected with the audience, and why.” Explained. “But they insisted that we start talking about new things, and I told them that we were not at that stage yet.”

“In the end I ended up threatening to fire them, because they were doing what screenwriters usually do, which is creating new stories. I told them it was vital to understand why audiences connected to the story and protect it for the development of Avatar 2.

But it all worked out in the end

But, although there were moments of tension in the creative team, in the end everything was fixed and the production of Avatar 2 is going from strength to strength. In fact, the main recording did not suffer the effects of the pandemic, nor did they have to stop it due to security distancing measures.

In fact, much of the main filming of the film was made in 2019, long before the effects of the coronavirus paralyzed the entire world and stopped virtually all film and television productions in the world.

