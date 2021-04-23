James Cameron wants Marvel to make billions of dollars again at the box office

One of the biggest fears of the detractors of streaming services is that humanity will stop going to theaters because of being able to watch movies from the comfort of their home. There was a time when that seemed like a very overreaction and unlikely in the short term. Then Covid-19 arrived and this process began to accelerate. It was inevitable. It is no longer safe to lock yourself in a room to watch movies on a big screen. This made people even more dependent on services like Netflix. Then the cinemas reopened little by little, but people were still afraid to visit them. The logical result is that companies like Disney and Warner made simultaneous premieres in streaming and in cinemas.

Cinemas are definitely not dead, but it is an industry in peril. The premiere of Godzilla vs. Kong – 85% helped a little in this complicated situation, but we still do not see the big numbers of that far away world in which we lived just over a year ago. Marvel was for a long time the undisputed king of the box office. Now it is not known if his next releases, such as Black Widow, will achieve the overwhelming success of his productions of yesteryear.

One director who hopes we return to those times is James Cameron dreams that Marvel can once again attract massive numbers of people to watch movies on the big screen. This was revealed in an interview for an interview for IndieWire. Of course, he doesn’t want this because he is the biggest fan of that studio, just for him it would be a sign that the cinema is on the mend. You definitely don’t want it to die:

Everyone behaves as if the most important thing is [ganarle a los demás en la taquilla], but the truth is that what we should really focus on is returning to theaters. Hopefully we can have movies like Avengers: Endgame again – 95%, Avatar – 83% and all the big Marvel movies, which were capable of grossing a billion or two billion dollars.

Before they go to light their torches and sharpen their weapons, the director has said that he has nothing against streaming services. He respects them. You just want people to go back to theaters and not just watch movies on Netflix, Disney Plus, or HBO Max:

Let us pray that cinemas are still standing after this pandemic and after people now prefer streaming. I have nothing against streaming. There are great writers and great shows out there, but we have to remember that cinemas are a sacred experience for all of us. There you have to return to them when it is safe to do so.

That said, it must be remembered that this same director had said a while ago that he does not agree that films are released only in streaming and not in cinemas:

I don’t like it, I think it’s a stupid idea. The sanctity of the movie-going experience is something I never want to go away. Actually, I don’t think it will go away, but people shouldn’t be denied the option of watching a movie on the big screen.

It can be seen that now that he is in danger he is using a more peaceful rhetoric because he knows that it is not a good idea to speak ill of these services now that they are winning the battle. He is not the only director who has shown his displeasure that films are not released in theaters. For example, Pedro Almodóvar had already spoken in similar terms:

I have no hostility towards Netflix or any other platform. But an award-winning movie really needs to be seen and shown on a theater screen. Otherwise, it would be almost a contradiction in terms, because films are designed to be shown on a screen to unknown people, who do not know each other, in the dark. That is the magic of it all. They steal all of that from us if we end up watching the movie on a television screen

