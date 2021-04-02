James Cameron threatened the writers of the Avatar sequels

Director James Cameron has revealed why he was unhappy with the work of the Avatar sequel writers.

The first film of the saga that arrived in 2009, meant a real revolution for the industry, in fact many cinemas had to adapt their rooms to be able to project the 3D versions. But if something can be criticized for the great space adventure of James Cameron, was that the story was quite predictable and that it was something that we had already seen before in movies like Pocahontas (1995) or Dancing with Wolves (1990). Now, they are polishing the scripts for the Avatar sequels to make it look its best.

In a recent interview, James Cameron shared some concepts on how to make the sequels of Avatar and revealed why he initially rejected the new ideas his writers came up with.

“When I sat down to write the sequels, I knew there were going to be three at the time, and eventually it became four, I put together a group of writers and said, I don’t want to hear anyone’s new ideas or anyone’s releases until We spent some time figuring out what worked in the first movie, what connected with people, and why it worked. James Cameron said.

“They kept wanting to talk about the new stories. I said: We are not doing that yet. In the end, I had to threaten to fire them all because they were doing what writers do, which is trying to create new stories. I said: We need to understand what the connection was and protect it, protect that ember and that flame. “

After finding out what made the first movie of Avatar became the highest grossing in history, James Cameron He said, “We created and rejected a lot of stories for the second and third movies because they didn’t take us to that transporter and dream with our eyes wide open.”

What will the next movies be about?

For now there are few details about the stories they have prepared for James Cameron, but it seems that Jake sully (Sam worthington) and Neytiri (Zoe saldana) have formed a family and now must gather all the tribes of the Na’vi from Pandora to face a new threat. In addition, they have prepared a new technology to shoot underwater, which will surely show incredible scenes.

The aftermath of Avatar They will premiere on Christmas 2022, 2024, 2026 and 2028. Are you looking forward to seeing them? Leave us your comments below.

The first installment can be seen on Disney + by following this link.