The famous director James Cameron who directed the first and impressive avatar movie It is already in the process of launching the second part and has shown some images.

In a very short time we will be able to enjoy the landscapes it contains the world of Pandora where the Avatar movie will be developed again in its second installment.

The premiere is scheduled by 2021, some advances have been made to social networks that have everyone pending the new installment.

It was through the official Avatar account that some images of the progress in the recordings were shown.

In the photos you can see the director James Cameron giving some indications to the emblematic actors who participate in the film.

From the set of the sequels: @JimCameron directing the actors before they dive underwater for performance capture. Fun fact: That layer of white on the water’s surface is comprised of floating balls that prevent lights from interfering with filming underwater. pic.twitter.com/dOBwS6qOXF – Avatar (@officialavatar)

May 6, 2020

Something that made fans of the film fly your imagination is that the actors were submerged in the water.

In the second shot, the actors can be seen with their legs submerged in the water, and the director gave them some instructions to perform the scene.

The first film was awarded by The academy For better direction, better special effects and better photography, for this reason, fans and Internet users are excited about the new project, which is expected to surpass its predecessor.

“Wow! Amazing production! Stars in the eyes! Avatar sequels already look bigger and more ambitious on every level than Avatar 1!” @EstebanMeson wrote.

