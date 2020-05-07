In 2009, James Cameron “lit” a film that was destined to revolutionize the film industry: Avatar. And it is something that he got from the street, at least in the technical section. Avatar amazed with its graphics, CGI technology and immersive 3D capabilities that left more than one viewer open-mouthed in movie theaters. In contrast, the film’s history did receive numerous criticisms for coming to be the “white savior” cliche of many films. All in all, Avatar has been for 10 years the highest grossing film in History, until it was dethroned by Avengers Endgame in 2019.

During these 10 years, James Cameron has not worked in one, but in several sequels of the saga. Avatar 2 will be the first of them to be released. Despite the circumstances, the Avatar sequel is still slated for 2021.

One of the things we know about Avatar 2 is that part of its plot will develop below the surface of Pandora’s oceans. This implies that some completely different scenes await us than we saw in the original movie.

Although the coronavirus pandemic Keeping Hollywood productions closed, almost all teams work remotely as best they can. James Cameron has shared a couple of photos from the days of filming Avatar 2 where we can see the underwater filming technology that is being used in the film to record the scenes in the ocean. This technology is designed so that the effects and underwater physics are real, not inserted by CGI.

From the set of the sequels: @JimCameron directing the actors before they dive underwater for performance capture. Fun fact: That layer of white on the water’s surface is comprised of floating balls that prevent lights from interfering with filming underwater. pic.twitter.com/dOBwS6qOXF – Avatar (@officialavatar) May 6, 2020

What do you expect Avatar 2 to offer us? Do you think James Cameron will surprise us again?

