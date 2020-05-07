Fortunately for everyone one of the most anticipated sequels is on the right track with everything and that the coronavirus pandemic seems not to want to go. James Cameron and his special effects team are working despite everything as they made themselves known in a photograph recently, and they did not let much time pass to share another, this new behind-the-scenes look at ‘Avatar 2’ takes us straight to the set in a huge water tank.

The good thing about this story is that there is no rush like other productions that were pending to premiere this year such as the series of ‘The Falcon and the Winter Soldier’ ​​which had to pause their recordings or the ‘Mulan’ movie that it was forced to postpone its release. The sequel to the second most viewed movie of all time is slated for December 16, 2021, but being a production full of special effects, post-filming work takes time.

If we remember it for something it was just for this item, the film was colorful and visually perfect, so in the following productions they have to surpass themselves and that is achieved with time. But not everything is CGI, There are shots that are better if they are recorded in the right places, it is the case of what the behind-the-scenes image of ‘Avatar 2’ shows us.

In these two new photographs we see Cameron on top of a tub giving instructions to the actors They are inside, in the second we see the dimensions of the place and everything that is needed to record a shot like this. Another interesting fact is that they explain the trick so that the artificial light from the lamps does not reflect in the water.