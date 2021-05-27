James Bond will continue to have a ‘world premiere in theaters’

Yesterday with the announcement of the purchase of MGM studios by Amazon, the question Will James Bond films be released in theaters?

The answer is yes, James Bond producers Barbara Broccoli and Michael G. Wilson have vowed to keep the iconic British spy in theaters, despite Amazon’s $ 8.45 billion acquisition of MGM.

“We are committed to continuing to make James Bond films for the global theater audience,” Broccoli and Wilson, who run London-based Eon Productions, told Variety in a statement.

It is still unknown how long the films in the franchise will take before finally landing on Amazon Prime Video, but one thing is very clear: No Time to Die, Daniel Craig’s latest film as the Agent Licensed to Kill will hit theaters on the 8th. October.

Eon Productions, owned by the Broccoli family, has been the franchise manager dating back to Bond’s first appearance in Dr. No.

Under an agreement first signed by Albert “Cubby” Broccoli, MGM has the right to finance and distribute all Bond films, and the studio splits the proceeds with Eon. However, Broccoli’s heirs and Eon’s bosses, Barbara Broccoli and her half-brother Michael G. Wilson, still have the final say on everything from the film’s marketing and distribution plans to Craig’s successor. Together, they have unprecedented creative control over the franchise.

“For better or for worse, we are the custodians of this character,” Broccoli told Variety in a rare interview last year. “We take that responsibility seriously.”

It was widely believed that the pair would reject plans for Bond to debut on a streaming platform and insist on a theatrical release, per their contractual terms with MGM. In fact, No Time to Die was the first film in the franchise to change release dates last year when the pandemic struck. In the past 13 months, the film has been postponed three times to ensure it can be released in theaters.

Nonetheless, it emerged in October last year that MGM had explored a $ 600 million streaming deal for the film with SVOD players, including Apple and Netflix. However, it was not clear at the time the negotiations had received the blessing of Broccoli and Wilson. An MGM spokesperson clarified at the time that “the film was not for sale.”

But it turned out that what was for sale was the studio itself. And after a week of speculation about the deal, Amazon and MGM announced a definitive merger deal yesterday. Under the pact, MGM will complement Amazon Studios focused on television. The companies also said Amazon will “preserve MGM’s film heritage and catalog” and provide customers with greater access to existing works.

Through MGM, which is the second largest acquisition in Amazon history, following the spectacular $ 13.7 billion acquisition of Whole Foods, Amazon has access to a catalog of more than 4,000 movie titles, of which the franchise Bond is the undisputed crown. Jewel, along with 17,000 television shows, including The Handmaid’s Tale and Fargo.

About No Time to Die

In James Bond: NO TIME TO DIE, Bond has left the Secret Service and is enjoying a quiet life in Jamaica. But your calm will not last long. His CIA friend Felix Leiter shows up to ask for his help. The mission to rescue a kidnapped scientist turns out to be far riskier than expected, and leads Bond on the trail of a mysterious villain armed with dangerous new technology.