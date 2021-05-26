James Bond: producers promise that films will continue to reach theaters – Tomatazos

A new era begins for cinema and streaming. The fight between the big studios and the platforms only became evident with the pandemic. One that promises to continue and protect theatrical releases is James Bond, as the producers of the installments have said that, regardless of Amazon’s acquisition by MGM, they have no plans for future installments to debut exclusively in streaming.

In a statement shared by Variety, the producers Barbara broccoli Y Michael G. Wilson they have promised to continue to bring James Bond to theaters. This in response to the news this morning in which it was confirmed that Amazon had acquired the MGM studio, which has some power over the British spy saga. His words were terrifyingly precise:

We are committed to continuing to make James Bond films for global theatrical audiences.

Although it is not yet clear when the Amazon purchase will take effect, what we do know is that the plan to release No Time to Die, the twentieth film in the franchise and the last with the version of actor Daniel Craig, has not changed. cinemas next October. And, apparently, the custodians of the rights of the character want to continue producing titles that prioritize a traditional theatrical release.

How are the rights to 007 distributed? Wilson and Broccoli, who are half siblings, own the production company Eon Productions, which has a deal with MGM. This studio is in charge of financing and distributing the films and distributes the profits with the former. As far as it is known, the pair of producers have the final decision on all creative aspects of the franchise, including the casting, and on the marketing of the films.

It is not a surprise that both have spoken on the matter. After all, No time to die it was one of the first films to delay its release, over and over again, over the past year and with the uncertainty of whether or not theaters could open. At the moment, it seems that nothing will stop the spy from finally delivering Craig’s final adventure as the character in a few months, and we will not see her debut on Prime Video by mistake.

The real question will be how Broccoli and Wilson relate to Amazon executives and creatives. Undoubtedly, one of the reasons why the platform acquired MGM was to have access to the rights to its sagas, not only to add them to Prime’s permanent catalog, but to develop new projects. Will they lend themselves to a television spin-off or will they stand firm in the face of the exclusivity of 007 cinemas? We will find out soon.

At the moment, No Time to Die is still on course to arrive in early October in the United States and it will probably not take much longer in Mexico and the rest of Latin America. The film will see 007 return after retirement to help a new agent stop a criminal group that could get their hands on a dangerous weapon. Craig is joined by Lashana Lynch, Ana de Armas and the film was directed by Cary Fukunaga.

