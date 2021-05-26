James Bond movies to continue in theaters despite Amazon agree: producers

Yahoo Spain Originals

María Adánez shows her pregnancy without complexes at 45

The Spanish actress María Adánez has given us a detailed X-ray of her motherhood on Instagram. We have been able to see his little Claudio, born this May 18, 2021, since he was 8 weeks old, since Adánez rushed to upload a video with the heartbeat of his baby on October 24 announcing his state of good Hope. This is the first son of the actress at age 45, the result of her relationship with the neurologist Ignacio Hernández, with whom she has been dating since 2016. With him, she acquired a house next to the beach 2 years ago to escape to Alicante, her hometown. And with him he has also bought a 105-square-meter house with a garden in the Madrid neighborhood of Carabanchel, which will be the home where little Claudio is raised. María Adánez has already been in charge of showing us her new home in the multiple snapshots uploaded to Instagram, proudly showing her pregnant belly, and how the pregnancy was running its course. In one of her last posts before giving birth, she was sincere in an emotional letter to her son: “Dear Claudio: The great moment is coming, what a good pregnancy we had, son! Thank you. No vomiting, no dizziness, full energy and happiness and good vibes at its best. I have done everything for you and you do not lack anything, only the final baking remains ”and she confessed her feeling of being a novice mother:“ we have realized that we have no idea of ​​anything but love and affection to give you, we have in abundance. & nbsp; I hope you like the family that you have not chosen, Claudio ”. It is clear that the actress’s social networks will continue to be a manual of maternal experience. After posting the first photo of her return home, being greeted by her two cat “brothers”, Séptimo and Mari Gaila, the actress has already uploaded the snapshot of her baby’s first week of life: “The real adventure begins”, it states.