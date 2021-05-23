James Bond complicates the sale of MGM to Amazon

Amazon is in negotiations to buy the MGM studio but the James Bond franchise seems a bump in its path

The industry has been surprised by the news that Amazon is in negotiations with Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer to take over the study in a deal that could reach $ 9 billion. Their surprise comes from the belief that the price severely overvalues ​​the studio behind James Bond, Pink Panther or the Rocky movies.

Other companies have been with MGM at various negotiating points during a start-stop sales process that has dragged on for months. Industry insiders say the true value of the study is more in the range of $ 5 billion to $ 6 billion along with taking on some debt. Even then, they are skeptical that MGM’s award-winning asset, its stake in the 007 franchise, can be properly monetized.

That’s due to the unprecedented creative control of Eon Productions and its owner, the Broccoli family, who have been managers of the franchise since Bond’s first appearance on the big screen in 1962 with Dr. No. Under a signed agreement. first by Albert “Cubby” Broccoli, MGM has the right to finance and distribute all James Bond films and splits the proceeds with EON. However, Broccoli’s heirs and Eon’s bosses, Barbara Broccoli and her half-brother Michael G. Wilson, still have the final say in the entire process of the franchise’s films, from the film’s marketing and distribution plans. even who wears Bond’s tux when Daniel Craig hangs up the paper.

Insiders believe that Broccoli and Wilson would likely reject any plans to release Bond films on Amazon Prime Video’s streaming service and insist on a theatrical release, as is their contractual right. That was a key hurdle when MGM briefly raised the possibility of No Time to Die to Apple for more than $ 600 million, due to delays in getting it released in theaters due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Producers have also resisted Bond appearing in spin-offs or television series, the kind of ancillary properties that could prove highly lucrative. Also, movies have been largely licensed to cable networks and streaming platforms, which could complicate matters.

“If Barbara disagrees with this, things could be very difficult,” said one executive who has worked on Bond films.

Also, the franchise is in transition. Craig will be leaving the role after five films, and there is a real concern that his hard-life womanizing persona may not have as much resonance with younger generations. That’s problematic given that much of MGM’s value is placed on Bond continuing to seduce audiences for years to come.

But MGM bosses seem undaunted. Two weeks ago, Michael De Luca, president of the company’s film group, and other executives made a formal presentation to Amazon. The PowerPoint was viewed by Mike Hopkins, senior vice president of Amazon Studios and Prime Video, who is an advocate for the deal. A person with knowledge said that the parties are in an exclusive negotiation window.

Representatives for Amazon and MGM did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Other companies have come this way with MGM before, only for the talks to end in stalemate. MGM was speaking with Apple in early 2020 before COVID changed the landscape, and other legacy studios took a look at the company.

Time can work to the benefit of MGM. AT&T is spinning off WarnerMedia and combining it with Discovery, substantially improving that company’s content offerings at a time when it is trying to attract more subscribers to HBO Max. That may leave other rivals looking to buy content producers, and MGM, along with Lionsgate and AMC, are among the few digestible media properties that could be on sale.

The sale process has been intermittent because the chairman of the board, Kevin Ulrich, whose hedge fund Anchorage Capital is a major shareholder, is not convinced he wants to sell, even as the other MGM investors pressure him to collect at a time. where streamers are looking to reinforce their content catalogs.

Goldman Sachs, JP Morgan and Morgan Stanley have represented MGM on various occasions in recent years and the whole process has been “strange,” according to one insider, possessing a mix of aggressive bankers and investors with different agendas.

“It has been as if people said ‘My house is not for sale, but what would they pay me for it? Oh no, it’s not for sale, ”as one person described it to Varierty.

Under De Luca, MGM’s film side has been making the kind of flashy acquisitions that could position it for a sale, lining up projects like Paul Thomas Anderson’s Soggy Bottom and Ridley Scott’s House of Gucci. Sources said the $ 9 billion valuation banks are in line with MGM’s upcoming production slate generating strong box office earnings and TV license revenue.

MGM’s real value is its library, although it has been heavily exploited. The company in addition to the James Bond franchise, has 4,000 movie titles, including classics and hits like Four Weddings and a Funeral, The Silence of the Lambs, The Cage and Stargate. Many of his most popular films, such as the Rocky series, have already been rebooted as the Creed films, or have not been able to be revived, as was the case with Ben-Hur and RoboCop. Other franchises, like Peter Jackson’s The Hobbit, have ended.

The company has had success on television, churning out movies like Fargo and The Handmaid’s Tale, as well as unscripted with The Voice and Survivor, but rival studios were still in awe of the $ 9 billion price tag. Sources pointed out that four years ago, Amazon paid $ 13.7 billion for the entire Whole Foods supermarket chain, just a few billion more than it could pay for MGM.