James Blake gives live concert due to Coronavirus quarantine

Many celebrities around the world offer concerts via live streaming due to the coronavirus pandemic, one of them is the singer James Blake.

This in order to make it more bearable the quarantine for people who have been isolated both voluntarily and voluntarily, in order not to spread or catch it.

The special concert in live streaming was broadcast through Instagram on Monday, March 23, 2020, at 1:00 p.m., Central Mexico time.

James Blake is a 31-year-old British electronic music singer, songwriter and producer, made his UK debut on February 7, 2011

From the moment the virus became a pandemic, several groups like that, as soloists, decided to postpone or cancel concerts and other activities in order not to spread the disease more among his followers.

There have been several great personalities who have chosen to provide some fun to their fans, such is also the case with the controversial singer Miley Cyrus who created a “Program” on his Instagram account where he interviews other celebrities.

Some more give certain “tips” To make the quarantine more bearable, fortunately the technology is quite advanced and it is impossible not to have something to do while at home, big or small.

However it is also impossible that in some parts of the world (which are few) where some people must go out to work as many of them at least in Mexico they live up to date on their salary.

Last Saturday several celebrities joined to give a concert also via streaming, one of the participants was the beautiful Mexican singer Danna Paola wearing her figure in a swimsuit.

