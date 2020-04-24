Music right now feels more important than ever, as it is being a great distraction for the situation we are experiencing. These days, several artists are taking advantage of the moment to take out some tracks that were stored in a trunk or that they just finished composing –something we really appreciate– and now good James Blake has decided to do the same to make quarantine more enjoyable.

After moving us to the marrow with the first concert he gave online, where in addition to playing some songs from the vast majority of his albums and even a few covers from Radiohead, Frank Ocean, Joy Division and Billie Eilish, the British musician and producer shows us a new song called “You’re Too Precious”, a theme that in his streaming shows promised to premiere as soon as possible and as a good gentleman he fulfilled it.

Is about one of those electronic ballads that James loves to compose and they come out great. In it we can hear his voice accompanied by a discreet piano and synthesizers that are mixed with a fairly chill beat that will make you move your head, a vibe that will sound very similar to the one that he presented to us in his most recent studio album, Assume Form. “You’re Too Precious” of produced by neither more nor less than Dominic Maker from Mount Kimbie.

But what is really important is the lyrics, because it is perhaps one of the most romantic songs James Blake has written in his entire career. As the British artist himself explains and taking it from Gorilla vs Bear, the lyrics speak about: “wanting to take on a bit of someone’s burden and, simply, love that person”. Apparently Jameela Jamil brings the musician slapping the sidewalks hard and beautifuljiar jiar jiar.

Drop what you’re doing, put your headphones on and bump up the volume to listen “You’re Too Precious”, the new and romantic James Blake song below: