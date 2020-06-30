This quarantine has left us a bit of everything when we talk about music. Live or broadcast concerts and festivals, listening parties and intimate presentations through social networks. Everything you need to relieve some of the stress of being locked in a strange and complicated loop. But it has also left us great covers and James Blake has been a great carrier in this section.

During these last weeks, the British singer has fanned a few minimalist interpretations of great songs like Radiohead’s “No Surprises”, “When the Party’s Over” by Billie Eilish, “Godspeed” by Frank Ocean and even “Barbie Girl” by Aqua. But the jewel that today gives us, may be the best to this day.

With great ambition and at the request of a fan, James Blake decided to add a Nirvana classic to his list. Through a live broadcast last Sunday (June 28) Blake ventured a sober and precise version of “Come As You Are”. The setup is really simple: a piano and its voice. Nothing more than that, nothing else you need to do something wonderful.

Without being as powerful as the original, Blake delivered a much more solemn but just as powerful version. If the London composer is known for something, it is for having a voice with a very wide range towards the treble, something that he uses and explores in this version of the song by Kurt Cobain.

Other great covers that Blake has in his quarantine basket include classics like Georgia on My Mind by Ray Charles, Atmosphere by Joy Division, “Never Dreamed You’d Leave in Summer” by Stevie Wonder and “A Case of You” by Joni Mitchell. A repertoire that could easily come out on an album titled Quarantine Covers by James Blake.

Along with all of these covers, Blake has also unveiled new original material. He released a studio single titled “You’re Too Precious”. Of the song Blake said: “After a certain amount of time, someone becomes too valuable to lose, and now you want to protect them in any way you can.”Blake said of the song. “I wrote this song at 5 am and it brought me a lot of peace. I thought it could be a good accompaniment for a bullfight dinner. “

