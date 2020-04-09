Without a doubt and as we have seen in the last weeks, the artists are taking out the breed in these tense moments that we are experiencing. Whether they are premiering new songs or putting together concerts by streaming, they either do their best so that they and we have a pleasant moment while we are in quarantine. One of those who surprised us with his virtual show was James Blake because we were nowhere to cry with the emotional set that was thrown.

Now the English musician and producer He surprised everyone again with a small presentation through his Instagram account. As he did last time and broadcasting from the comfort of his home, he played a very well curated selection of songs with just a piano and his melodious voice, you know, with the only thing for now that dear James Blake has at hand.

This time he decided to sing for all of us some album songs that we love about his discography, like Overgrown’s “Life Round Here” and “Retrogade” or “Are You In Love?” and “I’ll Come Too” from his most recent record material, Assume Form, Much calmer and more beautiful versions, ideal to relax these days. Although of course it was striking that he played an unpublished song called “Say What You Will”, a beautiful ballad that you will surely love from start to finish.

Nevertheless what took everyone by surprise from the first concert he gave online is that he played some very interesting covers, showing us a little of the influences that James Blake has. In the last episode he scoured Billie Eilish, Frank Ocean and Radiohead, now decided to expand the catalog playing another group of versions that left us with a square eye.

For starters he ventured Georgia On My Mind, one of the classics of the legendary Ray Charles, although the thing would change completely when suddenly and sitting at the piano his own version of “Atmosphere” was released from the great Joy Division. As if that variety of songs was not enough, also played “Forward” –his collaboration with Beyoncé– and closed with The First Time I Ever Saw Your Face by Roberta Flack.

If you want to have a good time listening to a lot of covers of different artists in the voice of the good James Blake, we leave you complete his latest online show below: