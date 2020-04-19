Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James considers that it would not be a great end to the season for him if they do not have the possibility of concluding the league championship, one of the best he has ever done.

Speaking to Sports Illustrated, eOn the day the playoffs were due to start, James noted that he was considering that there might not be an end to this championship.

Five weeks ago, James and the Lakers were the center of current affairs and conversation in the NBA, when the team was 49-14 and were the best team in the Western Conference.

A for the title

James was in the middle of one of the best seasons of an already legendary career of three league titles and four league Most Valuable Player (MVP) awards.

But on March 11 after Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert of France tested positive for the coronavirus, the NBA season was suspended.

Just on Friday, NBA Commissioner Adam Silver said, “There is still no timeline for the return to the season so there is much uncertainty. regarding the evolution of the coronavirus pandemic. “

The above, after the United States is currently the epicenter of the pandemic with almost 717,000 cases and more than 33,000 deaths as of Saturday afternoon

