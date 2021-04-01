Jamel Herring and Carl Frampton face off in Dubai

DUBAI (April 1, 2021) – History will be made on Saturday when Jamel “Semper Fi” Herring places his jr. World title. WBO lightweight at stake against former two-division world champion Carl “The Jackal” Frampton at Caesars Bluewaters Dubai. This will be the first world title fight to take place in Dubai, and if Frampton is victorious, he will become the first Irish boxer to become a three division world champion.

The title match Herring vs. Frampton will air live and exclusively in the United States on ESPN + (4 pm ET), with preliminary fight action scheduled for 2 pm ET on ESPN +.

This is what the fighters had to say during the first match in Dubai:

JAMEL HERRING

“I was able to stay focused despite all the postponements because I am motivated and hungry. I know this is a great fight. “

Yes, a win over Frampton would be a defining milestone for my career. You want to win a world title. Okay, we won the world title. Well what’s next? We had to successfully defend our title to be considered a true champion. I’m getting to the conversation of, ‘Oh, you want to take on the other champions and the other big names,’ and Carl Frampton is a two-division world champion. He has done great things in his career ”.

“Since November 2019, this fight has been talked about, and this is my moment. For this I have worked. This is what I’ve been asking for. This is a great fight for me now.

“I know that a win will obviously boost my career, and I’m excited to finally get here with another good champion that I can defeat this weekend.”

“I have no doubt with the fight happening in Dubai because I am a United States Marine. I have fought everywhere, in terms of the battlefield or in the ring. If you remember, I was willing to face him in Belfast without a problem, in front of thousands of people. I was willing to give him that home-court advantage because he wanted the fight so much that I didn’t really care where the fight would take place. As long as we had a ring and gloves, I don’t care where the fight is. “

“The way I win this fight is just by being me, the Jamel who won the world championship. I have to regain that hunger. I feel like my back is against the wall, even as a champion. “

CARL FRAMPTON

“It seems like we have been talking about this fight for over a year. I feel like it was beneficial for me to start training early here in Dubai. I had a training partner with me. I finished the preparation here. I think it was more beneficial than anything else to get used to my surroundings and the heat. I finished what has been a very, very good camp ”.

“People will talk about this hand injury that delayed the fight for a while, but it was a very, very small thing. There is no real problem, and I finished the sparring. I put some ‘TLC’ on my hand for a week or eight days, and went back to training, hitting the heavy bags. But the camp, apart from that, has been first class, very good, no complaints. I’m where I need to be right now, and I’m looking forward to the fight. “

“I am very proud of what I have done in my career so far, but the opportunity to be the only three-weight world champion from the entire island of Ireland, one of the only British fighters to do it. Also, I will join an absolute elite group of global fighters in achieving it. I want to do that. I am so determined to make that happen, and it will mean a lot to me personally. “

“I must hope for the best Jamel Herring that has ever lived. We look at Jamel’s last performance {against Jonathan Oquendo}, he gets a bit of criticism for that, from the media and other people. My performance was not brilliant in my last fight. I think we both have to be much better for this fight to be victorious. I am prepared to be better. I think it will be a good fight.

SATURDAY, April 3, 2021

ESPN +, 4 pm ET / 1 pm PT

Jamel Herring vs. Carl Frampton, 12 rounds, WBO Jr. Lightweight World Title

Zhankosh Turarov vs. Tyrone McKenna, 10 rounds, WBO Jr. Welterweight Intercontinental Title

ESPN +, 2 pm ET / 11 am PT

Keyshawn Davis vs. Richman Ashelley, 6 rounds, Lightweight

Donnie Nietes vs. Pablo Carrillo, 10 rounds, WBO Jr. Bantamweight Intercontinental Title

Tursynbay Kulakhmet vs. Heber Rondon, 10 rounds, WBC International Super Welterweight Title

