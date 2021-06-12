Jameela Jamil will be the villain in the series

‘Loki’ has just arrived on the platform The new series will arrive in 2022

Upcoming Marvel Disney + series ‘She-Hulk’ continues to add more names to complete its cast, as it has been revealed that Jameela jamil (‘The Good Place’) will play She-Hulk’s enemy Titania.

Jamil joins a previously announced cast consisting so far of Tatiana Maslany in the lead role of Jennifer Walters / She-Hulk, Mark Ruffalo as Bruce Banner / Hulk, Tim roth in the reprise role of Emil Blonsky / Abomination from The Incredible Hulk from 2008, Ginger gonzaga like walters best friend, Renée Elise Goldsberry like Amelia and Anais almonte in a currently undisclosed role.

According to our extensive interview with Kevin Feige, Marvel Studios head, we already know that She-Hulk will adopt a slightly shorter episode format throughout compared to other Disney + shows such as ‘Falcon and the Winter Soldier’, and it is being developed as 10 episodes of half an hour.

‘She-Hulk’ follows the character of Jennifer Walters, Bruce Banner’s cousin. When he receives a blood transfusion from his cousin, a member of the Avengers, he ends up receiving his powers infused with gamma rays. The main difference between the two is that Walters can retain most of his intelligence, emotional control and personality once he has assumed the full Hulk form, although we already saw Banner’s Hulk finally able to balance his rage and control in ‘ Avengers: Endgame ‘. The series is directed by Kat coiro Y Anu Valia, with Jessica gao as the main screenwriter.

She-Hulk is scheduled to be released in 2022 on Disney + as part of Phase 4 of the MCU.

