Jameela Jamil confirms her arrival on ‘She Hulk’ with a video

Marvel’s She-Hulk series is gearing up to begin production, and Jameela jamil he’s working hard training for all the fights he’s going to have.

The ‘The Good Place’ actress is playing Titania, the rival to the title character on the show, which means she’ll have a lot of punches and kicks to do.

Fortunately, Jameela is enjoying her training. On Twitter, she posted “GAH! I’ve peaked at the silliness. I’m so excited!” Along with a TikTok video of her working on her moves.

Of course, the video is set in Survivor’s ‘The eye of the tiger’, but there is a little surprise at the end.

The She-Hulk series will see Mark Ruffalo Y Tim roth reprise his roles as Bruce Banner / The Hulk and Emil Blonsky / Abomination, respectively. Tatiana Maslany, From ‘Orphan Black’ she plays Jennifer Walters, Bruce’s cousin who has turned big and green.

She is also a lawyer who handles superhuman cases, and the head of Marvel Studios, Kevin Feige, describes it as a legal comedy.

Last month, it was announced that Jameela’s reality competition series ‘Legendary’ had been renewed for a third season.

‘She-Hulk’ follows the character of Jennifer Walters, Bruce Banner’s cousin. When he receives a blood transfusion from his cousin, a member of the Avengers, he ends up receiving his powers infused with gamma rays. The main difference between the two is that Walters can retain most of his intelligence, emotional control, and personality once he has assumed the full Hulk form.

She-Hulk will be one of the Marvel projects coming to Disney + in 2022.

