Jameela Jamil asks Khloe Kardashian for consistency and the internet is divided

Responding to Khloe’s post, Jameela wrote: “I’m very sorry about what we all saw happen to you over the last decade.. It is so unacceptable. Now would be a good time to throw the diet culture to shit, stop editing photos, admit the help you get to see how you look and be transparent with your fans. “

(Twitter @jameelajamil)

“That’s what I was saying. She was bullied into this state of mind. But now she is also a very good time to admit surgeries, lose weight photos and videos, and stop being part of the culture that makes girls like her hate themselves. No more diet products. No more “body of revenge,” “wrote the actress.