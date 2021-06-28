Jamal Murray praised Khris Middelton’s play

The Denver Nuggtes player, Jamal murray praise greatly to the Milwaukee Bucks player, Khris middelton after the epic game against Atlanta Hawks in the NBA.

Khris middelton has been the trend of the NBA due to the supergame he had against the Atlanta Hawks team in game number 3 of the series and the conference finals of the NBA.

Your partner from the NBA, Jamal Murray In his personal Twitter account, he praised him greatly with some very sincere words to Khris middelton from Murray, and gave the following words:

I always liked the game of Middleton

Always liked Middleton game – Jamal Murray (@ BeMore27) June 28, 2021

The eaves Khris middelton He was one of the players who stood out the most in the game in general, taking responsibility for the last quarter for the Milwaukee Bucks to obtain the epic victory in the NBA.

Khris middelton finished the game with a number of 38 points, 11 rebounds and 7 assists in 42 minutes of play in the NBA.