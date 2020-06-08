Jamal Murray He is, along with Nikola Jokic, the key man in the game of Denver Nuggets. The Colorado team has been competing with the best teams in the NBA for more than a year and, therefore, the base believes that they can win the ring:

“We know we can win the title. Why not? We have proven that we are one of the best teams of the year. We have consistently beat very good teams. Last year we shouldn’t have lost to Portland (in the Western Semis). That was due to our lack of experience. But I don’t think there is any team that can beat us 7 games if we play at our best level. “