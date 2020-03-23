Jamal Murray, after his leaked sex tape: “I was hacked”

With the NBA paused and players confined, most of the current news that comes out are donations that they make to certain organizations, videos training or playing and little else. However, over the weekend the controversy broke out on the Instagram of Jamal Murray.

In his Instagram Stories, the player of the Denver Nuggets He had published a prohibited video with his partner having sex and clearly ignoring the “social distancing” that is preached in the United States and in the rest of the world. The video was later deleted, but Murray couldn’t stop many users from recording it and flooding the network with the images.

Murray took advantage of his Twitter to apologize to his fans and to state that “my account was hacked and I am currently working on the problem” in addition to thanking his fans. His girlfriend, meanwhile, asked that you please delete the video if someone still has a copy, but has not had much luck.

First and foremost I would like to apologize to my fans. My account has been hacked, currently working on the issue. Thanks —-

– Jamal Murray (@ BeMore27) March 22, 2020

