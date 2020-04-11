Jamal Crawford and Zach LaVine They share a strong friendship since the summer of 2015 when they shared experience at the NBA’s “Pro-am” show in Seattle. Recently, the performance that LaVine can offer as a player in the Chicago Bulls has been discussed, to which Crawford, responding to KC Johsnon, has come to defend his friend with the following statements:

“I think Zach’s (LaVine) game is constantly growing. You can see him as one of the NBA’s young stars, but they won’t validate you until the Bulls have a remarkable season and he’s an All Star. He’s showing he can to be a consistent star within the league capable of guiding his team to victory every night. He is perfectly capable of leading a franchise. “

Zach LaVine completely crazy#BullsNation pic.twitter.com/woJDIFubqi – Locos x la NBA (@LocosxlaNBA) February 24, 2020

