Jamaica tea benefits to rejuvenate skin and take care of weight | Unsplash

Jamaican tea is a home remedy that has been helpful by many women during this quarantine. Although most know its diuretic benefits to counteract health problems related to fluid retentionJamaica tea has several benefits for our health.

As we well know, most teas have healing, relaxing properties and are an excellent choice for some face masks or beauty treatments for our skin and face from home. During this quarantine, it is important to take advantage of the natural ingredients that we have in our kitchen.

Also, as one of the main goals of several women is to take care of their weight by means of food and incidentally counteract the signs of aging due to age or external factors such as the sun, stress, fatigue that They also have effects on our health, in addition to beauty.

Jamaica tea benefits

Helps skin rejuvenation

Jamaican flower in an infusion o tea has large amounts of vitamins A, C, B1 and E, in addition to minerals such as iron, phosphorus and calcium. As we well know, vitamin C is a strong antioxidant for our skin that helps with premature aging such as wrinkles and blemishes on the skin.

Due to its high concentration of polyphenols, jamaica tea helps detoxify the liver and kidneys, as well as helping with weight loss treatmentsBecause it lowers inflammation, it helps with menstrual cramps, as it relaxes the uterus and reduces alcoholic hangovers.

Jamaica tea benefits to rejuvenate the skin and take care of the weight. Unsplash

According to medical studies conducted regarding the Jamaica flower, has been shown to be 100 percent effective in the preventive treatment of hypertension, decrease the cholesterol bad up to 35 percent and triglycerides up to 19 percent in 99 of the people who had very high levels who consumed jamaica tea or water for a year.

Visit our YouTube channel