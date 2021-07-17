Jamaica advances to Gold Cup quarter-finals

ORLANDO.

With decisive goal by Junior Flemming the selection of Jamaica beat Guadeloupe this Friday in the second day of Group C, at the Exploria Stadium in Orlando (Florida) in front of some six thousand spectators, qualifying for the quarterfinals of the Gold Cup.

Flemming He outwitted a defender near the small area with a turn and beat goalkeeper Yohann Thuram with a left foot to put the decisive 2-1 on the board, secure the ticket of his selection, which reached six points, to the next phase.

Jamaica, Gold Cup runner-up in 2015 and 2017, constantly sought the decisive goal against a Guadeloupe that stood very firmly on the field.

The Another goal for the Jamaicans was from Corey Burke, at minute 14, while for Guadalupe he converted Amari´i Bell at own door.

