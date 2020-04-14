At least 400,000 inhabitants of the Mexican state of Jalisco will benefit from the program “Jalisco without hunger” that unites businessmen, government and civil organizations to mitigate the economic effects of the emergency caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

In presenting the initiative, Guillermo Velasco, project spokesperson “Together for employment and the economy”, he explained to Efe that they will bring food for at least the next three months to low-income families or who have run out of economic income during the contingency.

“To a large extent, the scope will be subject to the collection that is achieved, because this will be a matter of conjuncture and emergency that It does not replace the delivery of food and pantries that were already being given, rather, it seeks to enhance and articulate all efforts with a common database, “he explained.

The project is driven by the private initiative together with universities, civil organizations, the Catholic Church and the government state who will allocate economic and human resources to collect and distribute food both through community kitchens and with the delivery of pantries, he said.

One of the ways to alleviate food poverty during the contingency will be to bring prepared food to marginalized colonies through the Caritas organization that depends on the Catholic Church and that it reaches all the municipalities of Jalisco, he explained.

In addition, the Corporate organization of foundations will be in charge of collecting donations in money and kind made by companies, food producers or individuals to build pantries and distribute them to families through the state welfare system and the local Ministry of Education.

In articulating these efforts The aim is to avoid duplication of benefits and reach as many people as possible.

“These pantries are going to detonate a great articulation around food that was unprecedented, the government had been doing its thing, the Food and Caritas Bank its own and now it is going to boost delivery with this activity“said Velasco.

This week could initiate the collection of economic or in-kind donations made by individuals, to later enable the Expo Guadalajara convention center as a place of production and assembly of pantries, he announced.

He added that shortly they will enable a phone so that the population knows how to access these benefits.

The peak of COVID-19 infections in Mexico will be registered in mid-May: researchers from the UAM

TO middle of May 55, 836 would accumulate sick with COVID-19, which would represent the highest rate of contagion in Mexico, according to projections by Roberto Gutiérrez Rodríguez and Marco Antonio Pérez, researchers from the Autonomous Metropolitan University (UAM).

If so, the projected figure would be 50, 822 cases away, since the most recent report from the health authorities shows 5, 014 confirmed infections.

Expert calculations too establish that the limit of infected in Mexico would be 6,300,000 and 189,000 deceased. While on the planet, the numbers would rise to 380 million infected and the deaths would be 1,140,000 people.

In their study, Gutiérrez Rodríguez and Pérez Méndez estimate that after that high point in the next month, the growth rate of cases in Mexico would have a downward trend.

“By day 200 (in mid-August and 6.6 months after the first transmission, reported on February 28) the total number would amount to 151, 774 and, after that point, if health conditions and the international environment allow it, it would no longer be infected, ”indicates a note from the UAM.

Faced with this scenario, academics warned that the national health system must be prepared.

“The main concern is that the hospitals become saturated when we reach the stage of high growth of the dispersion that is coming, according to the model.; it allows knowing how many individuals are going to contract the disease in the short and medium term (and) so that the institutions prepare enough spaces for care, ”said Dr. Gutiérrez Rodríguez.