The coronavirus test is processed at the State Public Health Laboratory; it will be the health authority of the State of Jalisco who will announce the result.

After the death of a 20-year-old woman early Monday morningAfter a delivery at the Esperanza López Mateos maternal and child clinic in Guadalajara, the Jalisco Ministry of Health reported that she is investigating whether the patient had contracted the Covid-19 coronavirus and the likely infected.

The state authority noted that the patient came to this hospital for the end of her second pregnancy, where she was treated under the hospital protocol established for the health emergency, where the risk of all admissions is evaluated.

Symptoms of Covid-19 were detected in the review. and she was admitted to the disease patient area that the hospital adapted for this care and a sample was taken for the PCR test.

The patient evolved into labor, at the end of which she presented a picture of respiratory failure and fell into cardiorespiratory arrest. The medical personnel carried out the resuscitation maneuvers without success and his death was declared.

The newborn is stable and under observation. It was reported that the hospital medical personnel value their discharge and will continue with the newborn monitoring protocol.

The PCR test is being processed at the State Public Health Laboratory and it will be the health authority of the State of Jalisco who will announce the result, in order to confirm or rule out whether it is a case associated with the coronavirus.

The patient attended a single prenatal consultation during pregnancy, just last month, which the health authority considered a history of risk. Because it is a death after childbirth, regardless of the test result, your case will be analyzed in the State Committee on Maternal Death.

Due to the death of the woman, Both family members and staff who attended the delivery should have a follow-up for 14 days. if the result of the PCR test is positive for the coronavirus.

In the Maternal and Child Hospital “Esperanza López Mateos”, the protocols for the sanitation of the areas involved were applied, stressed the Ministry of Health. (Ntx)