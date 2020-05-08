On the same day, the State Congress approved by majority the alienation of eleven real estate from the decentralized public body Services and Transportation (SyT) as payment of debts that it has with the Government of Jalisco and with the State Pension Institute (Ipejal).

There were ten properties with a value of 18 million pesos for the payment of just over 1% of the debt owed to the State Government, which amounts to one thousand 432 million 772 thousand pesos.

One of them is a property with an area of ​​almost one hectare in the Jardines de San Francisco neighborhood, in Guadalajara, located on an avenue just 400 meters from the mobility corridor of Line 2 of the Light Rail.

A second approved opinion was for the payment to Ipejal of a debt of 154 million pesos with a property located in Tesistan of 5.5 hectares with a value of 160 million, thus covering the total debt.

The president of the Finance Commission, Ricardo Rodríguez Jiménez, justified that these matters were dealt with quickly because they were important issues for the Executive. “It is an initiative presented by the State Government, we understand that it is in a hurry to have it processed, and since we have the possibilities to process it politically and procedurally, internally we have all the possibilities, because we do it the same day today.”

The deputy did not elaborate on whether this transfer would initiate a process to extinguish the body. “I do not have information in that sense, it is simply a payment that is being made by Services and Transportation of debts that it has with these two institutions.”

The decrees were approved with the opposition votes of the Morena legislators. Érika Pérez, for example, questioned that SyT has generated such a large debt in the last 20 years; that the goods have already been delivered to the State Government, despite the fact that until today the initiatives were voted; and that the evaluations were made by the Jalisco Institute of Forensic Sciences, despite the fact that by law they must be made by a credit institution.

NR

.