© Provided by the Associated Press

A forensic investigator collects bullet cartridges at the scene of an attack on the Mexico City police chief by gunmen on June 26, 2020. (AP Photo / Rebecca Blackwell)

MEXICO CITY (AP) – Dozens of gunmen believed to be linked to the hyperviolent Jalisco Nueva Generación cartel mobilized at dawn on Friday for a complex ambush from various points that aimed to end the life of the police chief of the City of Mexico, unleashing one of the most blatant attacks since the Zetas, just as violent, opened a path of terror across the country almost a decade ago.

The attackers used grenades and .50 caliber sniper rifles to attack the police chief’s armored vehicle early Friday, killing two of his bodyguards and a woman who was circulating there. Police officer Omar García Harfuch was shot in the shoulder, clavicle and knee, but was said to be out of danger.

He called the attack a « coward » and blamed the Jalisco cartel, which has an almost national presence, from Cancun’s white sand beaches to Mexico City, past the most important ports and key border cities traditionally controlled by others. groups.

Police officers who rushed to the ambush site on the iconic Paseo de la Reforma, in the capital’s upscale Las Lomas neighborhood, arrested a dozen gunmen for questioning, authorities said.

Later Friday, police in the capital arrested a suspected cartel cartel hitman, suggesting he may have been the mastermind of the assault, an agent said who was not authorized to be named by name.

Police arrested José Armando Briseño, « Vaca, » in the eastern part of the city, he added. Briseño is allegedly the head of the group’s assassins in the city of Tonalá, in Jalisco.

The assault on the police chief was meticulously planned and involved a total of 28 gunmen hired three weeks earlier, explained Ulises Lara, spokesman for the capital’s prosecutor’s office. Three possible independent ambush points were established on the main roads of the city, one of which was never used, one block from the Independence Monument.

The attackers were divided into four separate cells and received balaclavas and weapons on Thursday night. Then, they were transferred to the different places at 04:00 in the morning to wait for their target. When Garcia’s convoy tried to pass through the area, they jumped out of a truck and opened fire.

According to Lara, of the arrested suspects, one is Colombian and the other 11 Mexicans, both from the capital and from five other states – Jalisco, Guerrero, Nayarit, Chihuahua and Michoacan.

It was the second high-profile attack this month, after the murder of a federal judge and his wife, prompting uncomfortable comparisons to Colombia’s drug war in the 1980s and 1990s, when drug traffickers used to attack judges and police. .

Mexico attacked and dismantled the Zetas cartel for the murder of migrants, unsuspecting citizens, and authorities between 2010 and 2013. But it remains to be seen if the government will persecute the Jalisco government in this way.

« If after this you don’t decide that (Jalisco) is a priority target, I don’t know what happens, something is wrong with the government’s strategy, » Alejandro Hope, a security analyst and a former member of the Mexican intelligence agency, told the AP.

With the Zetas, Mexico employed elite military units and worked closely with the United States. But now, with budget cuts and President Andrés Manuel López Obrador’s policy of not directly confronting cartels, it is unclear whether the government has the will or the ability to fight the group, especially in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic.

« This type of attack is not normal, they crossed the line. It should be read as an exceptional fact, « added Hope, » Two very serious acts are going on in two weeks. «

Federal Security Secretary Alfonso Durazo said the country’s intelligence agency reportedly had information that Jalisco Nueva Generación was planning an attack, but offered no further details.

It was unclear whether the attack was related to recent operations against Jalisco-affiliated gangs in Mexico City or to the police chief’s previous work in federal investigations.

The capital’s security secretary, 37, has held various positions in security areas both in the city and in the federal government. In 2015 he was head of the Investigation Division of the Federal Police and between 2016 and 2019 he served as the head of the Criminal Agency of the current Attorney General, whose mission is to comply with the investigations and arrest warrants of criminal leaders and members of their structures. Before his current position, he served for a few months as intelligence coordinator for the city’s mayor.

According to the United States Attorney, Jalisco tried to buy heavy weapons in the country, such as M-60 machine guns. The power of the cartel is such that some years ago, during a confrontation with the authorities, it even shot down a Mexican military helicopter with a grenade launcher. In October, group hitmen ambushed and killed 14 state police in Michoacan.

Friday’s attack came two weeks after rumors of the capture or murder of Jalisco Nueva Generación leader Nemesio Oseguera Cervantes, better known as « El Mencho, » emerged, something authorities later denied. Oseguera is the most wanted fugitive by the United States Drug Control Administration, which offers a $ 10 million reward for his head.

In March, US authorities arrested hundreds of cartel operatives in raids across the country. Jalisco is believed to control between one and two thirds of the United States drug market.