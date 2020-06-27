Narrative | 2020 June 27, Saturday

According to the latest official data, in Jalisco people infected with COVID-19 have increased a 3.05% after reporting 179 new cases today, which raises the number total positives in the region a 6,054 people.

Of all confirmed cases, currently 1,016 are active this Saturday and 4,435 people have already recovered. However, the number of people who have died as a result of COVID-19 is 603, after confirming the death of 40 people this Saturday, according to the latest data received.

In Mexico COVID-19 infections grow, reaching 208,392 from the first positive

According to the latest data, Mexico continue with 25,786 active cases COVID-19 after confirmation 5,441 new positives and 4,465 medical discharges this Saturday. Since the start of the pandemic, the total number of infected has risen to 208,392, with 156,827 recovered and 25,779 deceased.

Most affected places in Mexico

The regions of Mexico who are being more affected by the coronavirus crisis are: Mexico City, with 45,977 infections (+852 new cases) and 6,245 dead, the most affected in the country at the moment. Mexico state, with 32,667 infections (+650 new confirmed cases) and 4,021 deaths. Tabasco, with 9,752 infections (+266 new positives) and 990 Dead people.

