Jalidov wins and is one victory away from the medals

Gazi khalidov, 26, has defeated Paulo Akouso, 24 years old, advancing to the quarterfinals at the Tokyo Olympics, within the -81 kg box.

The Spanish representative took the initiative against the Australian left-hander, turning the fight around in a third round in which he pulled from the claw. With a first round for the Spanish, the second for the Australian and a third in which they played it.

Jalidov won on three of the five judges’ scorecards. The boxer based in La Rioja will face the Russian Imam Khataev, ensuring a medal the winner of said combat.

Before, our other two representatives will take action, this Friday at 12:54 p.m., in 91 kg, Enmanuel reyes will face the Cuban in the quarterfinals Julius Caesar La Cruz, while the European champion Gabriel Escobar will return to the ring in the second round at 52 kg on next Saturday at 10.30 am, facing the Bulgarian Daniel Asenov.